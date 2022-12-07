Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez’s
best 10 looks

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Red queen

The Cirkus actress painted the town red in a red ensemble, that featured a feathered ruffles on the blouse from the collection of Aza Fashions

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

While celebrating Independence day, the Ram Setu actress chose to wear a stunning white salwar kameez with green borders

Pristine white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress looked so cute and vibrant in her yellow-printed saree which she styled with a stack of bangles and a waist chain

Cutie patootie 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Taking the trendy route, the actress opted for a chic checkered saree with a matching blue blouse and waist belt for that cinched look

Trendy and chic 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya

Gajra look

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Channeling her inner 80s diva, Jacqueline looked alluring as she posed for the camera in an orange printed saree with a ruffle blouse and statement earrings

Retro Vibe

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Taking a royal red look for her Diwali celebrations the actress wore a gorgeous red silk saree with a zari border and a matching blouse by Ekaya

Royal red

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Looking so elegant and stylish, Jacqueline made a strong case for printed lehengas in blue 

Twirlin’ away 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Making hearts skip a beat in her black and gold printed saree with a v-neck blouse and gold jewelry, she looked ethereal

Gold and glamour 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in her gold and red printed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired up with emerald earrings

Style and elegance 

