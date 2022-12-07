Jacqueline Fernandez’s
best 10 looks
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 7, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Red queen
The Cirkus actress painted the town red in a red ensemble, that featured a feathered ruffles on the blouse from the collection of Aza Fashions
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
While celebrating Independence day, the Ram Setu actress chose to wear a stunning white salwar kameez with green borders
Pristine white
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress looked so cute and vibrant in her yellow-printed saree which she styled with a stack of bangles and a waist chain
Cutie patootie
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Taking the trendy route, the actress opted for a chic checkered saree with a matching blue blouse and waist belt for that cinched look
Trendy and chic
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya
Gajra look
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Channeling her inner 80s diva, Jacqueline looked alluring as she posed for the camera in an orange printed saree with a ruffle blouse and statement earrings
Retro Vibe
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Taking a royal red look for her Diwali celebrations the actress wore a gorgeous red silk saree with a zari border and a matching blouse by Ekaya
Royal red
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Looking so elegant and stylish, Jacqueline made a strong case for printed lehengas in blue
Twirlin’ away
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Making hearts skip a beat in her black and gold printed saree with a v-neck blouse and gold jewelry, she looked ethereal
Gold and glamour
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in her gold and red printed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired up with emerald earrings
Style and elegance
