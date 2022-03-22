FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 22, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez's chic fashion
Whimsical white
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a dream in this white lace dress with a deep plunging neckline
The actress often loves to add an extra dose of sensuality to her look as in this brown strappy, corset-style bodycon dress with a plunging neckline
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Sizzling hot
Giving off Biker girl girl vibes in this floral cropped leather jacket styled with matching crop top and trousers, she nailed the look
Biker girl
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She made a statement in this gorgeous red and white abstract printed chiffon saree paired with a puffy-sleeved blouse
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Retro style
Spring delight
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Nothing says, 'It's spring!', than a multicoloured pastel, floral organza saree, paired with a strappy blouse
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Exuding cool boss girl vibes in this neutral-toned pantsuit styled with a white halterneck bodysuit, she looked fabulous
Boss girl vibes
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
A powder blue ribbed short bodycon dress featuring a zipped slit teamed with clear strap stilettos is a look that can do no wrong
Ultra-chic
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She raised the hotness quotient in a stunning sheer co-ord set consisting of a corset top paired with matching white shorts
Monochrome fashion
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Jacqueline proves that a powder blue pantsuit is just a modern and classic choice to ace the power dressing
Power dressing
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Lastly, she stunned us in this white oversized shirt worn over a high-neck, full sleeves top, black vest, and mini skirt. She rounded off the look with a black oversized blazer
Layering on point!
