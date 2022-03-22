FASHION

Jacqueline Fernandez's chic fashion 

Whimsical white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a dream in this white lace dress with a deep plunging neckline

The actress often loves to add an extra dose of sensuality to her look as in this brown strappy, corset-style bodycon dress with a plunging neckline

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Sizzling hot

Giving off Biker girl girl vibes in this floral cropped leather jacket styled with matching crop top and trousers, she nailed the look

Biker girl

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She made a statement in this gorgeous red and white abstract printed chiffon saree paired with a puffy-sleeved blouse

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Retro style

Spring delight

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Nothing says, 'It's spring!', than a multicoloured pastel, floral organza saree, paired with a strappy blouse

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Exuding cool boss girl vibes in this neutral-toned pantsuit styled with a white halterneck bodysuit, she looked fabulous

Boss girl vibes

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

A powder blue ribbed short bodycon dress featuring a zipped slit teamed with clear strap stilettos is a look that can do no wrong

Ultra-chic

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She raised the hotness quotient in a stunning sheer co-ord set consisting of a corset top paired with matching white shorts

Monochrome fashion

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram

Jacqueline proves that a powder blue pantsuit is just a modern and classic choice to ace the power dressing

Power dressing

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Lastly, she stunned us in this white oversized shirt worn over a high-neck, full sleeves top, black vest, and mini skirt. She rounded off the look with a black oversized blazer

Layering on point!

