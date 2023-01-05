Jacqueline Fernandez’s
fab western looks
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 5, 2023
FASHION
Image: Namita Alexander Instagram
The Cirkus actress looked chic in a purple corset top and matching baggy pants
Purple Haze
Image: Namita Alexander Instagram
She dialled up the drama by slipping into a shimmery black co-ord set with a fishnet mesh cover-up
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is a sight to behold in her bubblegum pink latex separated from Martyco
Pretty In Pink
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Chic and trendy, her western style in these denim pants and a halter-neck crop top is on point!
Chic Quotient
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She served some glam style goals in a shimmery pantsuit and black block heels
Glam Goals
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The diva set the temperatures soaring in a little black dress that showed off her toned legs
Ravishing Much
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a brown body-hugging ruched dress
Brown Hues
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looked like sunshine in a mid-length yellow dress that hugged her snugly
Yellow Love
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She channels her inner boss lady in a tailored pantsuit featuring a pastel blue double-breasted blazer
Boss Lady
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a pink gown with ruched details and a sexy thigh-high slit!
Gorgeous Much
