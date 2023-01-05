Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez’s
fab western looks

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Image: Namita Alexander Instagram

The Cirkus actress looked chic in a purple corset top and matching baggy pants

Purple Haze 

Image: Namita Alexander Instagram

She dialled up the drama by slipping into a shimmery black co-ord set with a fishnet mesh cover-up

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is a sight to behold in her bubblegum pink latex separated from Martyco

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Chic and trendy, her western style in these denim pants and a halter-neck crop top is on point!

Chic Quotient 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She served some glam style goals in a shimmery pantsuit and black block heels

Glam Goals 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The diva set the temperatures soaring in a little black dress that showed off her toned legs

Ravishing Much 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a brown body-hugging ruched dress

Brown Hues

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looked like sunshine in a mid-length yellow dress that hugged her snugly

Yellow Love

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She channels her inner boss lady in a tailored pantsuit featuring a pastel blue double-breasted blazer

Boss Lady 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a pink gown with ruched details and a sexy thigh-high slit! 

Gorgeous Much 

