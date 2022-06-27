Heading 3
Jacqueline Fernandez's impressive picks
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez InstagramPhoto: Kevin Nunes
Jacqueline Fernandez made our hearts swoon in this ivory, lacy co-ord set comprising of a full-sleeved crop top and matching palazzos, layered with a long, flowy jacket.
Breathtakingly gorgeous
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She gave an edgy spin to her blue and white checkered saree by clubbing it with a plunging neckline, ikkat blouse, and signature leather belt.
Super-stylish
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Continuing to wow us with her fabulous sartorial choices, the actress wore a see-through, white heavily embellished saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse.
Spellbinding
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Looking every bit of the diva that she is, in this dual-toned, gold and silver one-shoulder dress that comes with fringed details and a thigh-high slit.
Fringed dress
She blends timelessness with understated elegance in this off-white and gold, striped silk saree styled with a modish, blue brocade corset blouse.
Picture of elegance
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Video: Pinkvilla
Taking the fun and flirty route, Jacqueline wore a navy blue minidress with a flared, skater-skirt-like detail that came with pastel feathered sleeves.
Playful look
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Attack star went for a pale pink, satin co-ord set featuring a strappy crop top and skirt with a slit.
Sexy in satin
Image: Chandini Whabi InstagramPhoto: Popmercy
If you think corsets and velvet aren't for summer, then think again! The diva wore a black velvet pantsuit with a matching corset top.
Insanely stylish
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez InstagramPhoto: Sasha Jairam
Jacqueline cuts a stylish figure in this shimmery sequin black, pattered pantsuit styled with a bralette featuring gathered details.
Sizzling hot
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress opted for a bustier black mini dress with a white border around the bust and prints over the waist, bearing a ruffled hemline.
Dressed to kill!
