Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's impressive picks

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez InstagramPhoto: Kevin Nunes

Jacqueline Fernandez made our hearts swoon in this ivory, lacy co-ord set comprising of a full-sleeved crop top and matching palazzos, layered with a long, flowy jacket.

Breathtakingly gorgeous

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She gave an edgy spin to her blue and white checkered saree by clubbing it with a plunging neckline, ikkat blouse, and signature leather belt.

Super-stylish

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Continuing to wow us with her fabulous sartorial choices, the actress wore a see-through, white heavily embellished saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse.

Spellbinding

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Looking every bit of the diva that she is, in this dual-toned, gold and silver one-shoulder dress that comes with fringed details and a thigh-high slit.

Fringed dress

She blends timelessness with understated elegance in this off-white and gold, striped silk saree styled with a modish, blue brocade corset blouse.

Picture of elegance

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Video: Pinkvilla

Taking the fun and flirty route, Jacqueline wore a navy blue minidress with a flared, skater-skirt-like detail that came with pastel feathered sleeves.

Playful look

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Attack star went for a pale pink, satin co-ord set featuring a strappy crop top and skirt with a slit.

Sexy in satin

Image: Chandini Whabi InstagramPhoto: Popmercy

If you think corsets and velvet aren't for summer, then think again! The diva wore a black velvet pantsuit with a matching corset top.

Insanely stylish

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez InstagramPhoto: Sasha Jairam

Jacqueline cuts a stylish figure in this shimmery sequin black, pattered pantsuit styled with a bralette featuring gathered details.

Sizzling hot

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress opted for a bustier black mini dress with a white border around the bust and prints over the waist, bearing a ruffled hemline.

Dressed to kill!

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s collection of midi dresses

Click Here