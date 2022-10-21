pinkvilla
Jacqueline Fernandez's love for ethnics
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
While celebrating Independence Day, the Ram Setu actress chose to wear a stunning white salwar kameez with green borders.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress looked so cute and vibrant in her yellow-printed saree which she styled with a stack of bangles and a waist chain.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Taking the trendy route, the actress opted for a chic checkered saree with a matching blue blouse and waist belt for that cinched look.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Channeling her inner 80s diva, Jacqueline looked alluring as she posed for the camera in an orange printed saree with a ruffle blouse and statement earrings.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Taking a royal red look for her Diwali celebrations the actress wore a gorgeous red silk saree with a zari border and a matching blouse by Ekaya.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Looking so elegant and stylish, Jacqueline made a strong case for printed lehengas in blue.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Making hearts skip a beat in her black and gold printed saree with a v-neck blouse and gold jewelry, she looked ethereal.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in her gold and red printed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired up with emerald earrings.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacquline sure does know how to ace the diva look as she looked incredibly gorgeous in a pink hued shimmer lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
