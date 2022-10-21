Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's love for ethnics

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

While celebrating Independence Day, the Ram Setu actress chose to wear a stunning white salwar kameez with green borders.

Pristine white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress looked so cute and vibrant in her yellow-printed saree which she styled with a stack of bangles and a waist chain.

Cutie patootie

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Taking the trendy route, the actress opted for a chic checkered saree with a matching blue blouse and waist belt for that cinched look.

Trendy and chic

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya.

Gajra look

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Channeling her inner 80s diva, Jacqueline looked alluring as she posed for the camera in an orange printed saree with a ruffle blouse and statement earrings.

Retro Vibe

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Taking a royal red look for her Diwali celebrations the actress wore a gorgeous red silk saree with a zari border and a matching blouse by Ekaya.

Royal red

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Looking so elegant and stylish, Jacqueline made a strong case for printed lehengas in blue. 

Twirlin’ away

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Making hearts skip a beat in her black and gold printed saree with a v-neck blouse and gold jewelry, she looked ethereal.

Gold and glamour 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looked like a dream in her gold and red printed saree by Manish Malhotra, paired up with emerald earrings.

Style and elegance

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacquline sure does know how to ace the diva look as she looked incredibly gorgeous in a pink hued shimmer lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Pearly pink

