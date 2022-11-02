Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernández's love for heels

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 2, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Ram Setu actress dazzled in a sequin ensemble with chunky black heels by Miu Miu.

Chunky black 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline surely did set some major fashion trends with her all-white ensemble and her Balenciaga strappy stilettos were the cherry on top.

All white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She made us all swoon with her stunning pair of the classic red-sole nude Louboutins.

Louboutins all the way 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Who could say no to a YSL? Because as Jacqueline Fernandez proves, nothing looks better than a pair of classic YSL heels.

YSL heels

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She sported a very chic and stylish look wearing a black strappy dress with some killer black stilettos.

Striking stilettos

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Looking for a fun and easy way to dress up your look? Take a cue from Jacqueline as she pairs golden strappy heels with a yellow printed satin dress.

Yellow mellow

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is a true fashionista who loves to experiment with her style as she opts for a mix of white and black heels to create a unique look.

Black and white

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

What better way to dress up a winter outfit than with boots, like Jacqueline does with her sparkly ensemble?

Boots

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She exuded power, glamour, and sass all in her golden outfit that she paired with a magnanimous pair of golden heels. 

Golden girl

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline sported a very formal look in black and paired it with white and nude studded stilettos.

Boss babe

