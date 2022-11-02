Jacqueline Fernández's love for heels
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 2, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Ram Setu actress dazzled in a sequin ensemble with chunky black heels by Miu Miu.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline surely did set some major fashion trends with her all-white ensemble and her Balenciaga strappy stilettos were the cherry on top.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She made us all swoon with her stunning pair of the classic red-sole nude Louboutins.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Who could say no to a YSL? Because as Jacqueline Fernandez proves, nothing looks better than a pair of classic YSL heels.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She sported a very chic and stylish look wearing a black strappy dress with some killer black stilettos.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Looking for a fun and easy way to dress up your look? Take a cue from Jacqueline as she pairs golden strappy heels with a yellow printed satin dress.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is a true fashionista who loves to experiment with her style as she opts for a mix of white and black heels to create a unique look.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
What better way to dress up a winter outfit than with boots, like Jacqueline does with her sparkly ensemble?
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She exuded power, glamour, and sass all in her golden outfit that she paired with a magnanimous pair of golden heels.
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline sported a very formal look in black and paired it with white and nude studded stilettos.
