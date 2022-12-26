Jacqueline Fernandez’s most sassy outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Namita Alexander Instagram
The Cirkus actress sported a trendy look in a pair of purple wide-legged pants. It was paired with a matching strapless corset top and some metallic heels
Big pants
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress sizzled in a mesh dress, featuring a black bodice and a stunning mermaid skirt that cascaded down to her thighs
Sheer drama
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The diva looked stunning and glamorous in a silver organza saree with intricate embroidery and embellishments, a bold border, and a timeless pallu with a form-fitting blouse that embraced her toned body
Oh so glam
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Stepping out in a pastel pink latex jumpsuit with a strapless bodice, the actress looked absolutely ravishing as she posed for the camera
Latex pink
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She sported an all-white ensemble for her movie promotions, wearing a sheer bodice embroidered blouse with a satin tulle skirt by Kresha Bajaj
Snow white
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She painted the whole town red with her solid red saree that featured an intricate border and a classic blouse with frill detailing
Painting it red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For her Independence Day festivities, Ram Setu actress dazzled in a gorgeous white salwar kameez with stunning green borders
Pristine white
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looked absolutely gorgeous in her yellow-printed saree, which was complemented by her bejeweled stack of bangles and shimmering waist chain
Yellow mellow
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress flaunted her style with a trendy checkered saree, paired with a matching blue blouse and waist belt to add that extra oomph to her look
Boho chic
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya
Desi kudi
