Jacqueline Fernandez’s most sassy outfits

Sakshi
Singh

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Namita Alexander Instagram 

The Cirkus actress sported a trendy look in a pair of purple wide-legged pants. It was paired with a matching strapless corset top and some metallic heels

Big pants

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress sizzled in a mesh dress, featuring a black bodice and a stunning mermaid skirt that cascaded down to her thighs

Sheer drama 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The diva looked stunning and glamorous in a silver organza saree with intricate embroidery and embellishments, a bold border, and a timeless pallu with a form-fitting blouse that embraced her toned body

Oh so glam 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Stepping out in a pastel pink latex jumpsuit with a strapless bodice, the actress looked absolutely ravishing as she posed for the camera

Latex pink

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She sported an all-white ensemble for her movie promotions, wearing a sheer bodice embroidered blouse with a satin tulle skirt by Kresha Bajaj

Snow white 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She painted the whole town red with her solid red saree that featured an intricate border and a classic blouse with frill detailing

Painting it red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For her Independence Day festivities, Ram Setu actress dazzled in a gorgeous white salwar kameez with stunning green borders

Pristine white 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looked absolutely gorgeous in her yellow-printed saree, which was complemented by her bejeweled stack of bangles and shimmering waist chain

Yellow mellow

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress flaunted her style with a trendy checkered saree, paired with a matching blue blouse and waist belt to add that extra oomph to her look

Boho chic 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She definitely stole our hearts with her Gajra look in a blue Kurti and beige dupatta by Ekaya

Desi kudi 

