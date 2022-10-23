pinkvilla
Jacqueline Fernandez's off-duty style
Jacqueline Fernandez wore an easy-breezy strappy summer drawstring dress featuring a thigh-high slit.
For an event, Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in an orange pre-draped saree and paired it with matching off-shoulder blouse.
Dressed in black zipper jumpsuit, Jacqueline Fernandez kept it casual for her airport look and added white sneakers to complete her outfit.
Keeping it easy-breezy, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a maxi dress, that had floral prints on it. She also carried tote bag along with it.
Dressed in a denim pantsuit, complete with a white shirt and white sneakers, Jacqueline Fernandez’s airport look was casual yet sharp.
Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a knee-length black bodycon dress for her day out which also featured red strips at the side.
Jacqueline Fernandez wore a blue fusion saree and paired it with a stunning corset-style blouse.
Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bright red blazer featuring a plunging neckline and paired it with matching bell-shaped pants.
Jacqueline Fernandez stunned us by wearing an Alessandra Rich black gown, which featured crystal embellishments.
Jacqueline Fernandez kept it basic as she donned an orange and white striped dress.
