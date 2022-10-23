Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's off-duty style

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez wore an easy-breezy strappy summer drawstring dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Killing it in black

Photo: Pinkvilla

For an event, Jacqueline Fernandez looked stunning in an orange pre-draped saree and paired it with matching off-shoulder blouse.

Orange fever

Photo: Pinkvilla

Dressed in black zipper jumpsuit, Jacqueline Fernandez kept it casual for her airport look and added white sneakers to complete her outfit.

Comfy airport look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Keeping it easy-breezy, Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a maxi dress, that had floral prints on it. She also carried tote bag along with it.

Floral power

Source: Pinkvilla

Dressed in a denim pantsuit, complete with a white shirt and white sneakers, Jacqueline Fernandez’s airport look was casual yet sharp.

Denim on denim

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a knee-length black bodycon dress for her day out which also featured red strips at the side.

Casual look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a blue fusion saree and paired it with a stunning corset-style blouse.

Monochrome look

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez wore a bright red blazer featuring a plunging neckline and paired it with matching bell-shaped pants.

Boss lady

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez stunned us by wearing an Alessandra Rich black gown, which featured crystal embellishments.

Black beauty

Photo: Pinkvilla

Jacqueline Fernandez kept it basic as she donned an orange and white striped dress.

Slaying in orange

