Jacqueline Fernandez’s saree collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 26, 2023
Source: Namita Alexander Instagram
The Cirkus actress looked gorgeous in a plum-hued saree replete with golden work all over
Gorgeous
Source: Namita Alexander Instagram
Her pastel green drape with a scalloped embellished border looks perfect for a festivity
Draped To Perfection
Tapsee Pannu in Hues of Blues
10 Lehengas to bookmark for festivities
Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram
She looked like sunshine in this yellow chiffon saree by Sabyasachi
Sunshine Girl
Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She looked elegant in a regal black saree adorned with gold prints and a golden border
Elegant
Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Jackie channelled her inner retro diva in a red vintage saree featuring a silver border and illustrated motifs
Retro Diva
Source: Pinkvilla
She wore a light blue concept saree with a stunning corset blouse for a contemporary look
Contemporary Touch
Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She took the traditional route in a handwoven beige silk saree and a royal blue brocade blouse
Traditional Vibes
Source: Pinkvilla
At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, she turned heads in an embellished ivory-white saree and a matching blouse with long sheer sleeves
Red Carpet Look
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked ravishing in a sequinned yellow saree and a strappy blouse
Sequins Drama
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.