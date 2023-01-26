Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez’s saree collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Source: Namita Alexander Instagram

The Cirkus actress looked gorgeous in a plum-hued saree replete with golden work all over

Source: Namita Alexander Instagram

Her pastel green drape with a scalloped embellished border looks perfect for a festivity

Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram

She looked like sunshine in this yellow chiffon saree by Sabyasachi

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She looked elegant in a regal black saree adorned with gold prints and a golden border

Source: Chandini Whabi Instagram 

Jackie channelled her inner retro diva in a red vintage saree featuring a silver border and illustrated motifs

Source: Pinkvilla 

She wore a light blue concept saree with a stunning corset blouse for a contemporary look

Source: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She took the traditional route in a handwoven beige silk saree and a royal blue brocade blouse 

Source: Pinkvilla

At the Lux Golden Rose Awards, she turned heads in an embellished ivory-white saree and a matching blouse with long sheer sleeves

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked ravishing in a sequinned yellow saree and a strappy blouse

