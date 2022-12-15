Heading 3

Jacqueline Fernandez's sarees

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Ultimate diva

Jacqueline was seen promoting her film Cirkus in a net saree and a strappy blouse that came with embellishments

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looked beautiful in a red ruffled saree which she paired with a matching blouse featuring tassel detailing

Red beauty

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline sported a yellow floral saree featuring ruffle detailing

Flower power

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress donned a silk saree with a blue printed blouse. She rounded off her look with traditional jewellery and a bun adorned with white flowers

Ethereal beauty

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She dished out major retro vibes in a tie-dye saree and a balloon sleeved blouse

Retro vibes

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline looked pretty in a pastel-hued colourful saree

Sunkissed beauty

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress looked breathtaking in a red silk saree. She styled her look with a clean bun adorned with red roses

Diwali ready

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

In this one, Jacqueline donned a black floral saree with a matching blouse and golden jewellery

Black love

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline aced a black and red printed saree with a stylish blouse at an event

Classy 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress stunned in a beige coloured embroidered saree with a chic blouse

Elegant

