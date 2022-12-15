Jacqueline Fernandez's sarees
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Ultimate diva
Jacqueline was seen promoting her film Cirkus in a net saree and a strappy blouse that came with embellishments
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looked beautiful in a red ruffled saree which she paired with a matching blouse featuring tassel detailing
Red beauty
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline sported a yellow floral saree featuring ruffle detailing
Flower power
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress donned a silk saree with a blue printed blouse. She rounded off her look with traditional jewellery and a bun adorned with white flowers
Ethereal beauty
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She dished out major retro vibes in a tie-dye saree and a balloon sleeved blouse
Retro vibes
Video: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline looked pretty in a pastel-hued colourful saree
Sunkissed beauty
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress looked breathtaking in a red silk saree. She styled her look with a clean bun adorned with red roses
Diwali ready
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
In this one, Jacqueline donned a black floral saree with a matching blouse and golden jewellery
Black love
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline aced a black and red printed saree with a stylish blouse at an event
Classy
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress stunned in a beige coloured embroidered saree with a chic blouse
Elegant
