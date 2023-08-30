Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

August 30, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning earrings

Big earrings

Jacqueline Fernandez has a fondness for bold and contemporary earrings as evinced in these multi-layered big white earrings

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Golden hoops

The actress wore the-look-at-me, massive golden hoops that added a lot more edge to her outfit

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Dazzling diamonds

Captivating, glittering diamond baubles are just the stunning pieces that ensure you stay at the top of the game

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Stone-adorned

Next, she completed her desi look by opting for statement stone-studded long earrings

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Pastel colors

These endearing pastel-toned heavy danglers look brilliant with her multicolored organza drape

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Silver hoops

Silver hoop earrings like these are versatile accessories that can be teamed with any ensemble

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Sparkling studs

The actress adds a contemporary touch to her traditional avatar by donning dreamy diamond studs

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Glows in gold

She looks like a million bucks in this golden attire teamed with fancy-shaped large golden earrings

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Mesmeric

Jacqueline is the epitome of beauty in these drop-shaped emerald and diamond, long earrings

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Lastly, the diva went for traditional silver-oxidised jhumkas adorned with dainty green beads

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Silver jhumkas

