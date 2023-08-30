pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
August 30, 2023
Jacqueline Fernandez's stunning earrings
Big earrings
Jacqueline Fernandez has a fondness for bold and contemporary earrings as evinced in these multi-layered big white earrings
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Golden hoops
The actress wore the-look-at-me, massive golden hoops that added a lot more edge to her outfit
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Dazzling diamonds
Captivating, glittering diamond baubles are just the stunning pieces that ensure you stay at the top of the game
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Stone-adorned
Next, she completed her desi look by opting for statement stone-studded long earrings
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Pastel colors
These endearing pastel-toned heavy danglers look brilliant with her multicolored organza drape
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Silver hoops
Silver hoop earrings like these are versatile accessories that can be teamed with any ensemble
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Sparkling studs
The actress adds a contemporary touch to her traditional avatar by donning dreamy diamond studs
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Glows in gold
She looks like a million bucks in this golden attire teamed with fancy-shaped large golden earrings
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Mesmeric
Jacqueline is the epitome of beauty in these drop-shaped emerald and diamond, long earrings
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Lastly, the diva went for traditional silver-oxidised jhumkas adorned with dainty green beads
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Silver jhumkas
