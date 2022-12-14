Jacqueline's inspired hairstyles
Akriti Anand
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Wavy
The actress is spotted in a wavy hairstyle for the film Ram Setu
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She has styled her hair in a bun style with some of her front hair
Bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is looking beautiful in a bun decorated with flowers
Flower bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The actress is looking pretty in center partition with a beaded hairstyle
Centre partition
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline has styled her hair with soft curls
Soft curls
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Ram Setu actress opted for curls with a high ponytail
High ponytail
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is looking gorgeous in a desi look with a rose in her bun
Rose-adorned bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She has styled her hair with curls and it is perfect for evening outings
Short hair
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
She is looking perfect in a loose bun and loose T-shirt
Loose bun
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
The Bengali look of the actress with long hair is perfect for any wedding
Long hair with curls
