Heading 3

Jacqueline's inspired hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Wavy

The actress is spotted in a wavy hairstyle for the film Ram Setu

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She has styled her hair in a bun style with some of her front hair

Bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is looking beautiful in a bun decorated with flowers

Flower bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The actress is looking pretty in center partition with a beaded hairstyle

Centre partition

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline has styled her hair with soft curls

Soft curls

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Ram Setu actress opted for curls with a high ponytail

High ponytail

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is looking gorgeous in a desi look with a rose in her bun

Rose-adorned bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She has styled her hair with curls and it is perfect for evening outings

Short hair

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She is looking perfect in a loose bun and loose T-shirt

Loose bun

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

The Bengali look of the actress with long hair is perfect for any wedding

Long hair with curls

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here