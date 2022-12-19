Jake Gyllenhaal's dapper looks
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Pink Suit
Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to look amazing in anything and we love how stunning he looks in this pink suit
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal's style is full of surprises and this look of the actor sporting a turtleneck and a classic blazer is amazing
Turtleneck
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to rock a comfy casual look and this one with a white tee and a blazer jacket seems like a perfect one
Comfy Casual
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal made a stunning appearance as he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival sporting a double-breasted suit
Cannes Look
Image: Getty Images
Nothing can look boring when Jake Gyllenhaal wears it and this grey suit look certainly proves that
Grey Suit
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal rocked a blue double-breasted jacket teamed up with a turtleneck it and looked amazing
Blue Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal is a fashionable man and it's his outfit choices such as this one that showcase that
Green Overcoat
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal looked amazingly dapper as he wore this velvet suit while attending a movie premiere
Velvet Suit
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal was a vision in shades of white as he wore a cream-coloured suit with a white shirt
White Suit
Image: Getty Images
Jake Gyllenhaal donned a black cardigan along with trousers and managed to look amazingly stylish wearing the same
Cardigan
