Jake Gyllenhaal's dapper looks

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Pink Suit

Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to look amazing in anything and we love how stunning he looks in this pink suit

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal's style is full of surprises and this look of the actor sporting a turtleneck and a classic blazer is amazing

Turtleneck

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal knows how to rock a comfy casual look and this one with a white tee and a blazer jacket seems like a perfect one

Comfy Casual

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal made a stunning appearance as he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival sporting a double-breasted suit

Cannes Look

Image: Getty Images

Nothing can look boring when Jake Gyllenhaal wears it and this grey suit look certainly proves that

Grey Suit

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal rocked a blue double-breasted jacket teamed up with a turtleneck it and looked amazing

Blue Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal is a fashionable man and it's his outfit choices such as this one that showcase that

Green Overcoat

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal looked amazingly dapper as he wore this velvet suit while attending a movie premiere

Velvet Suit

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal was a vision in shades of white as he wore a cream-coloured suit with a white shirt

White Suit

Image: Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal donned a black cardigan along with trousers and managed to look amazingly stylish wearing the same

Cardigan

