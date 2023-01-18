Heading 3

Jamie Dornan’s Fashion Diary

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 18, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Striped T-shirt

Jamie Dornan looks cool in this off-white blue striped round neck t-shirt

Image: Getty Images

Turtleneck

Jamie Dornan looks handsome sporting this black coat with a turtleneckk shirt inside

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan can pull off anything and he looks effortlessly cool in this green jacket and black pants

Green Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan gave out a major Christian Grey vibe as he posed with Dakota Johnson aka Anastasia Steele sporting this velvet outfit

On-Screen Lovebirds

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan looks simple yet gorgeous in this brown woolen jacket with a scarf

Winter Look

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan looks fit and perfect in this simple high-neck beige colour sweater

Casual Look

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan looks crisp as he walks in style in this blue suit

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan never goes out of style and he proves it by wearing a stylish blue colour full sleeve pullover  while playing golf

Sports Look

Image: Getty Images

Jamie Dornan looks perfect as he radiates a boss vibe in this gray suit

Boss Vibe

