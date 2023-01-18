Jamie Dornan’s Fashion Diary
Image: Getty Images
Striped T-shirt
Jamie Dornan looks cool in this off-white blue striped round neck t-shirt
Image: Getty Images
Turtleneck
Jamie Dornan looks handsome sporting this black coat with a turtleneckk shirt inside
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan can pull off anything and he looks effortlessly cool in this green jacket and black pants
Green Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan gave out a major Christian Grey vibe as he posed with Dakota Johnson aka Anastasia Steele sporting this velvet outfit
On-Screen Lovebirds
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan looks simple yet gorgeous in this brown woolen jacket with a scarf
Winter Look
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan looks fit and perfect in this simple high-neck beige colour sweater
Casual Look
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan looks crisp as he walks in style in this blue suit
Suited Up
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan never goes out of style and he proves it by wearing a stylish blue colour full sleeve pullover while playing golf
Sports Look
Image: Getty Images
Jamie Dornan looks perfect as he radiates a boss vibe in this gray suit
Boss Vibe
