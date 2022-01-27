Beauty
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 27, 2022
Jamsu: K-beauty hack for flawless makeup
Heading 3
Jamsu for melt-proof makeup
What if we say the best way to make your makeup last longer is by dunking your face in an icy water bowl after you are done with the makeup?
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sounds crazy right? It might come across as a bit absurd and fill you with skepticism, but it can give you glowy matte skin in seconds!
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Watery technique
For incredibly gorgeous skin
Don’t believe us? Well, this is called Jamsu, a K-beauty hack that even Bella Hadid swears by for flawless makeup
Image: Getty Images
Jamsu technique
Cleanse, tone, and moisturize your skin. Next, apply primer to prep your skin before makeup
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Start applying foundation and follow it up with a concealer and contour your face if you feel like it
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Basic makeup
Apply translucent powder all over your face just the way you bake your makeup
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Translucent setting powder
Coldwater bowl
Next, fill a bowl with cold water that can submerge your entire face
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Submerge your fully made-up face for 15 to 30 seconds in water. Make sure you tilt your face so that the water covers the sides as well
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dunk your face in the water
The cold water helps to seal in your makeup and remove the excess product to give a natural glowing face
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Benefit
Pat dry skin gently with a clean towel to remove excess moisture
Image: Sunny Leone Instagram
Pat dry
This technique helps to hydrate your skin and gives you budge-proof makeup so make sure to remove makeup using the double-cleansing method
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Makeup removal method
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra in bodycon dresses