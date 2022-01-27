Beauty

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 27, 2022

Jamsu: K-beauty hack for flawless makeup

Heading 3

Jamsu for melt-proof makeup

What if we say the best way to make your makeup last longer is by dunking your face in an icy water bowl after you are done with the makeup?

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sounds crazy right? It might come across as a bit absurd and fill you with skepticism, but it can give you glowy matte skin in seconds!

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Watery technique

For incredibly gorgeous skin

Don’t believe us? Well, this is called Jamsu, a K-beauty hack that even Bella Hadid swears by for flawless makeup

Image: Getty Images

Jamsu technique

Cleanse, tone, and moisturize your skin. Next, apply primer to prep your skin before makeup

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Start applying foundation and follow it up with a concealer and contour your face if you feel like it

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Basic makeup

Apply translucent powder all over your face just the way you bake your makeup

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Translucent setting powder

Coldwater bowl

Next, fill a bowl with cold water that can submerge your entire face

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Submerge your fully made-up face for 15 to 30 seconds in water. Make sure you tilt your face so that the water covers the sides as well

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dunk your face in the water

The cold water helps to seal in your makeup and remove the excess product to give a natural glowing face

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Benefit

Pat dry skin gently with a clean towel to remove excess moisture

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

Pat dry

This technique helps to hydrate your skin and gives you budge-proof makeup so make sure to remove makeup using the double-cleansing method

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Makeup removal method

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Priyanka Chopra in bodycon dresses

Click Here