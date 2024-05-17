Heading 3

Janhvi-Ananya : Beauties In Brown-Hues

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia kept all things snazzy yet comfy in a little brown wrap-around dress 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva brought her A-game to the table in this head-turning number 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram 

Jacqueline raised the hotness quotient in a brown body-hugging ruched dress

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram 

Khushi gave us major bombshell vibes in a cocoa swirl-printed one-shoulder mini dress 

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti rolled out a chic look as she picked an all-brown outfit paired with diamond-studded jewelry

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya served some winter-style inspiration in this all-brown leather outfit and matching brown shoes

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Space Muffin Instagram

Ananya Panday

The Liger actress aced the androgynous fashion in a brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette 

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram 

Deepika makes a strong bossy yet classy move in a coffee-colored outfit 

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Priyanka Chopra turned up the heat in a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

The Malang actress looked super hot in a mini brown ruched slip dress

Disha Patani 

