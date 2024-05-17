Heading 3
pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
may 17, 2024
Janhvi-Ananya : Beauties In Brown-Hues
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia kept all things snazzy yet comfy in a little brown wrap-around dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva brought her A-game to the table in this head-turning number
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez instagram
Jacqueline raised the hotness quotient in a brown body-hugging ruched dress
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi gave us major bombshell vibes in a cocoa swirl-printed one-shoulder mini dress
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti rolled out a chic look as she picked an all-brown outfit paired with diamond-studded jewelry
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya served some winter-style inspiration in this all-brown leather outfit and matching brown shoes
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Space Muffin Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Liger actress aced the androgynous fashion in a brown pantsuit and a criss-cross bralette
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika makes a strong bossy yet classy move in a coffee-colored outfit
Deepika Padukone
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Priyanka Chopra turned up the heat in a shiny brown double-breasted blazer dress
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Disha Patani instagram
The Malang actress looked super hot in a mini brown ruched slip dress
Disha Patani
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.