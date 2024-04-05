Janhvi-Ananya: Eid outfit ideas

Heading 3
Image source- Instagram@mira.kapoor
Shararas and Eid go hand in hand; Mira looked stunning in this heavily embroidered halter-neck ensemble. She accessorized the look with green emerald jewelry
Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday
A stunning white lehenga is the perfect choice for Chaand Raat; Ananya accessorized this regal look with a diamond choker
Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95
Sara’s gharara look is a must for your traditional affairs; her ensemble consisted of a long jacket, blouse and gharara pants that gave her an elegant look
Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor
Janhvi’s beige tissue organza saree adorned with an embellished border and paired alongside a shimmery blouse is every girl’s dream outfit
Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Shraddha’s ethereal Anarkali suit is a bewitching look; she accessorized her beautiful ensemble with gold jhumkas
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia’s beige embellished lehenga is an elegant fit; she accessorized her look with a matching mangtika and jhumkas
Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari
Aditi’s stunning black long Anarkali kurta is adorned with minimal detailing on the neckline and shoulders along with a beautiful thick border on the bottom
Image source- Instagram@parineetichopra
Pari’s beautiful gray embellished lehenga with a shirt collar detailing can be your go-to outfit this Eid! She donned this ensemble with an amazing hairdo and smokey eyes
Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks
Tamannaah looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this emerald green kurta set adorned with golden embroidery; indeed ideal for Eid!
Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika’s ravishing pastel kurta look is minimal yet making a bold statement
