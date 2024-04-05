Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 05, 2024

Janhvi-Ananya: Eid outfit ideas

Image source- Instagram@mira.kapoor

Shararas and Eid go hand in hand; Mira looked stunning in this heavily embroidered halter-neck ensemble. She accessorized the look with green emerald jewelry

#1

Image source- Instagram@ananyapanday 

A stunning white lehenga is the perfect choice for Chaand Raat; Ananya accessorized this regal look with a diamond choker 

#2

Image source- Instagram@saraalikhan95

Sara’s gharara look is a must for your traditional affairs; her ensemble consisted of a long jacket, blouse and gharara pants that gave her an elegant look

#3

Image source- Instagram@janhvikapoor

Janhvi’s beige tissue organza saree adorned with an embellished border and paired alongside a shimmery blouse is every girl’s dream outfit 

#4

Image source- Instagram@shraddhakapoor

Shraddha’s ethereal Anarkali suit is a bewitching look; she accessorized her beautiful ensemble with gold jhumkas 

#5

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhatt

#6

Alia’s beige embellished lehenga is an elegant fit; she accessorized her look with a matching mangtika and jhumkas 

Image source- Instagram@aditiraohydari 

Aditi’s stunning black long Anarkali kurta is adorned with minimal detailing on the neckline and shoulders along with a beautiful thick border on the bottom 

#7

Image source- Instagram@parineetichopra

Pari’s beautiful gray embellished lehenga with a shirt collar detailing can be your go-to outfit this Eid! She donned this ensemble with an amazing hairdo and smokey eyes 

#8

Image source- Instagram@tamannaahspeaks

Tamannaah looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this emerald green kurta set adorned with golden embroidery; indeed ideal for Eid!

#9

Image source- Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika’s ravishing pastel kurta look is minimal yet making a bold statement 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here