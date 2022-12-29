Heading 3

Janhvi-Ananya:
Trendy eye makeups

Hardika Gupta

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi’s bold winged eyeliner and glossy pink lip shade added glam to her look

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora went for an ethereal look comprising deep red lip color and dark eyeshadow

Nora Fatehi

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

You should definitely try Alia’s smokey eye makeup look

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s eye makeup look include nude eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyes is trending

Kiara Advani

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti’s latest photo is all about blue reverse eyeliner and nude lips

Kriti Sanon

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s shimmering silver-hued smoky eye shadow and mascara-laden eyes are just too perfect

Ananya Panday

Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

In bold-kohled eyes with rustic eyeshadow, she looks stunning as ever

Shehnaaz Gill

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

From eyeshadow to outfit, this look of the actress is full of shimmers

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Just like Katrina, you can experiment with your eyes by applying a purple shade on the upper lashline

Katrina Kaif

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Applying light brown eyeshadow on bare naked eyes is the right choice

Deepika Padukone

