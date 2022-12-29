Janhvi-Ananya:
Trendy eye makeups
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi’s bold winged eyeliner and glossy pink lip shade added glam to her look
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora went for an ethereal look comprising deep red lip color and dark eyeshadow
Nora Fatehi
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
You should definitely try Alia’s smokey eye makeup look
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s eye makeup look include nude eyeshadow and mascara-laden eyes is trending
Kiara Advani
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti’s latest photo is all about blue reverse eyeliner and nude lips
Kriti Sanon
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya’s shimmering silver-hued smoky eye shadow and mascara-laden eyes are just too perfect
Ananya Panday
Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram
In bold-kohled eyes with rustic eyeshadow, she looks stunning as ever
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
From eyeshadow to outfit, this look of the actress is full of shimmers
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Just like Katrina, you can experiment with your eyes by applying a purple shade on the upper lashline
Katrina Kaif
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Applying light brown eyeshadow on bare naked eyes is the right choice
Deepika Padukone
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.