Janhvi-Deepika:
Celebs' best makeup looks
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
FASHION
FEB 01, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She believes in less is more and that’s what we can see in her makeup. Little blush, and lipstick and she is good to go
Anushka Sharma
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress, undoubtedly has flawless skin
Kiara Advani
Radhika Apte’s best dresses
Festive makeup inspiration by celebs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is spotted in shimmery makeup with proper smokey eye makeup
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty's minimalistic makeup for her wedding ceremonies have won hearts
Athiya Shetty
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress mostly believes in contouring her face well and flaunting her jawline cut
Deepika Padukone
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagra
Age is just a number as her skin is still shining a lot. Her smokey eye makeup is always on our list
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's makeup includes the base and the highlighter
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
We can't stop but envy this clear and glowing skin
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress never misses her highlighters in makeup
Ananya Panday
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.