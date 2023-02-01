Heading 3

Janhvi-Deepika:
Celebs' best makeup looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

FEB 01, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She believes in less is more and that’s what we can see in her makeup. Little blush, and lipstick and she is good to go

Anushka Sharma

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress, undoubtedly has flawless skin

Kiara Advani

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress is spotted in shimmery makeup with proper smokey eye makeup

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya Shetty's minimalistic makeup for her wedding ceremonies have won hearts

Athiya Shetty

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress mostly believes in contouring her face well and flaunting her jawline cut

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagra

Age is just a number as her skin is still shining a lot. Her smokey eye  makeup is always on our list

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's makeup includes the base and the highlighter

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We can't stop but envy this clear and glowing skin

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress never misses her highlighters in makeup

Ananya Panday

