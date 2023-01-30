Janhvi-Disha:
Divas in black gowns
Source: Kiara advani Instagram
Kiara turned heads in this strapless gown
Kiara Advani
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked elegant in this black gown
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi's cut-out gown is too sensuous
Khushi Kapoor
Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul dazzled in this black halter neck gown
Rakul Preet Singh
Source: Sara Ali Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looks pretty as a picture in this
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora stunned us in this ensemble
Nora Fatehi
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
We can't take our eyes off Alia Bhatt
Alia bhatt
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena looked uber chic in this black casual gown
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani knows how to make us swoon over her
Disha Patani
