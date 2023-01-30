Heading 3

Janhvi-Disha:
Divas in black gowns

JAN 30, 2023

Source: Kiara advani Instagram

Kiara turned heads in this strapless gown

Kiara Advani

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked elegant in this black gown

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi's cut-out gown is too sensuous

Khushi Kapoor

Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul dazzled in this black halter neck gown

Rakul Preet Singh

Source: Sara Ali Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looks pretty as a picture in this

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora stunned us in this ensemble

Nora Fatehi

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

We can't take our eyes off Alia Bhatt

Alia bhatt

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena looked uber chic in this black casual gown

Kareena Kapoor

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani knows how to make us swoon over her

Disha Patani

