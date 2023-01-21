Heading 3

Janhvi-Disha: Stars’ plunging necklines

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She opted for a yellow dress featuring little white floral detailings and looked pretty

Ananya Panday

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara flaunted her suave figure in this black cut-out gown

Sara Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone's bold makeup looks

Kareena Kapoor's fashionable closet

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked enchanting in this pretty pink ensemble

Kriti Sanon

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks stunning in this two-piece

Disha Patani

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara raised the hotness quotient in this blue sequinned jumpsuit

Kiara Advani

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We adore this pastel green dress on Alia

Alia Bhatt

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks chic and playful in this yellow floral dress with a plunging neckline

Katrina Kaif

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looks party ready in this black outfit

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi looks uber classy in this floral dress

Khushi Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here