Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

Janhvi Kapoor aces every style 

September 29, 2023

Chic Gal 

Janhvi Kapoor looked vacation-ready in a chic and pretty white floral dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Sassy

She brought the right amount of sass in a royal blue bodycon dress

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Elegance Redefined

She brings old-world charm and glamour in a crushed tissue saree and an embellished blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Classic

She took the traditional route in a vintage gold woven tissue saree by Manish Malhotra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ravishing

The Dhadak star looked ravishing in an archival Marc Bouwer Couture 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Festive Goals

Janhvi served contemporary festive outfit goals in this embellished two-piece outfit

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Stunner

She turned up the heat in a strappy black dress embellished with floral motifs

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Prettiest

This tweed dress with a tiny cut-out looked pretty on her 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Floral Mood

She exuded spring vibes in a floral-print dress with a bodycon silhouette

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Hello Yellow 

Her bold look in this bright yellow corset outfit is flawless

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

