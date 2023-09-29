pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor aces every style
September 29, 2023
Chic Gal
Janhvi Kapoor looked vacation-ready in a chic and pretty white floral dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Sassy
She brought the right amount of sass in a royal blue bodycon dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Elegance Redefined
She brings old-world charm and glamour in a crushed tissue saree and an embellished blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Classic
She took the traditional route in a vintage gold woven tissue saree by Manish Malhotra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ravishing
The Dhadak star looked ravishing in an archival Marc Bouwer Couture
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Festive Goals
Janhvi served contemporary festive outfit goals in this embellished two-piece outfit
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Stunner
She turned up the heat in a strappy black dress embellished with floral motifs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Prettiest
This tweed dress with a tiny cut-out looked pretty on her
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Floral Mood
She exuded spring vibes in a floral-print dress with a bodycon silhouette
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Hello Yellow
Her bold look in this bright yellow corset outfit is flawless
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
