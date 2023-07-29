pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 29, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor and her modish co-ords
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in an embroidered co-ord set by Manish Malhotra
Bedazzled
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She aces chic style in a cute denim mini skirt and a matching crop top
Modish
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Diva
She looked glamorous as hell in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawaal actress looks radiant in a two-piece skirt and blouse set
Radiant
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi is a boss babe in this all-black three-piece suit
Boss Babe
Image: Meagan Concessio’s Instagram
She kept things vibrant in a short yellow skirt and top paired with a cropped blazer
Hello Yellow
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked chic in a short white skirt, a corset bodysuit, and a white blazer
Chic Style
Image: Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram
She struck a pose in a lavender floral Indo-western co-ord set
Turning Heads
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi oozed glam in a sequinned black blazer and pants
Glam Alert
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is the prettiest lady in this pink pantsuit
Gorgeous
