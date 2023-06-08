pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 08, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor and her stunning jewellery
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor enhanced her desi look with a stunning pearl and emerald choker
Timeless Pearl
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She opted for some beautiful gold and kundan jhumkas to pair with her green saree
Classic Jhumkas
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Orante Jewellery
She wore this ornate maang tikka with matching earrings to amp up her ethnic style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely in an abstract-print lehenga paired with a turquoise blue necklace
Trendy Necklace
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
These diamond danglers adorned her contoured face effortlessly
Elegant Pieces
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked stunning in these multi-coloured danglers
Colourful Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
These circular drop earrings added glamour to her ravishing look
Drop Earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress adorned her all-white outfit with a minimally layered neckpiece
Minimalistic Chains
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi wore a statement-making diamond necklace with an emerald pendant and redefine glamour
Diamonds & Emerald
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She opted for some gold and diamond bangles to pair with her lehenga
Bangles
