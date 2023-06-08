Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 08, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor and her stunning jewellery

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor enhanced her desi look with a stunning pearl and emerald choker

Timeless Pearl 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She opted for some beautiful gold and kundan jhumkas to pair with her green saree

Classic Jhumkas

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Orante Jewellery

She wore this ornate maang tikka with matching earrings to amp up her ethnic style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked lovely in an abstract-print lehenga paired with a turquoise blue necklace 

Trendy Necklace

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

These diamond danglers adorned her contoured face effortlessly

Elegant Pieces

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked stunning in these multi-coloured danglers

Colourful Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

These circular drop earrings added glamour to her ravishing look

Drop Earrings

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress adorned her all-white outfit with a minimally layered neckpiece

Minimalistic Chains

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi wore a statement-making diamond necklace with an emerald pendant and redefine glamour

Diamonds & Emerald

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She opted for some gold and diamond bangles to pair with her lehenga

Bangles

