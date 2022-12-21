Janhvi Kapoor
approved glam outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Beaming yellow
The Mili actress beamed in a lime yellow sleek one-shoulder dress by Fjolla Nila and styled it with gold hoop earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Proving that neon is the new black, the actress wore a lime green mermaid dress with a halter neckline highlighting her toned abs
Feeling tropical
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress sizzled in a showstopping gold strapless dress by Faraz Manan, featuring an alluring side slit that had temperatures rising
Sizzling hot
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked sensational in her blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette
Mermaid effect
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her stunning figure was draped in a captivating blue Versace dress, punctuated with a shimmering gold pin on the bodice, exuding both class and sensuousness
Vintage look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked breathtaking in a Benarasi saree paired with a stunning blue sleeveless blouse from Raw Mango's collection. To complete the look, she added a dreamy gajra to her hair
Desi all the way
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a white bejeweled saree and shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen, looking like a vision of pure beauty!
Strapless in white
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star looked stunning in a dazzling silver monochrome saree, accessorized with a pair of statement earrings and highlighted eyes
All iced up
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi was the epitome of glamour in her show-stopping black corset top and trousers by House of CB, perfectly accessorized with a pair of statement-making heels
Corset look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress made a stunning fashion statement, donning a beautifully adorned green emerald lehenga with a cut-out blouse designed by Manish Malhotra
Glam much
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.