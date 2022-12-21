Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor
approved glam outfits 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Beaming yellow 

The Mili actress beamed in a lime yellow sleek one-shoulder dress by Fjolla Nila and styled it with gold hoop earrings

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Proving that neon is the new black, the actress wore a lime green mermaid dress with a halter neckline highlighting her toned abs

Feeling tropical

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress sizzled in a showstopping gold strapless dress by Faraz Manan, featuring an alluring side slit that had temperatures rising

Sizzling hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked sensational in her blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette

Mermaid effect

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her stunning figure was draped in a captivating blue Versace dress, punctuated with a shimmering gold pin on the bodice, exuding both class and sensuousness

Vintage look 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked breathtaking in a Benarasi saree paired with a stunning blue sleeveless blouse from Raw Mango's collection. To complete the look, she added a dreamy gajra to her hair

Desi all the way 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a white bejeweled saree and shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen, looking like a vision of pure beauty!

Strapless in white 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star looked stunning in a dazzling silver monochrome saree, accessorized with a pair of statement earrings and highlighted eyes

All iced up 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was the epitome of glamour in her show-stopping black corset top and trousers by House of CB, perfectly accessorized with a pair of statement-making heels

Corset look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress made a stunning fashion statement, donning a beautifully adorned green emerald lehenga with a cut-out blouse designed by Manish Malhotra

Glam much 

