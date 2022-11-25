Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor
approved outfits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress raised the termpertaures as she glammed up in a gold strapless sleek dress with a side slit by Faraz Manan.

Glam queen

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking like a total bombshell in a blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette, she slayed in it.

Mermaid 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded class and sensuousness in a Versace blue dress with the iconic gold pin attached to the bodice. 

Vintage vibes 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Rocking a Benarasi saree with a dreamy blue sleeveless blouse, from the collection of Raw Mango and accessorizing the hair with a dreamy gazra.

Desi kudi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She sported a white bejeweled saree was paired up with a shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen and looked drop-dead gorgeous..

Pristine white 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star sizzled in a silver monochrome saree, styling it with a pair of statement earrings and some kohl eyes.

Icy-spicy 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a black corset top and trousers by House of CB and paired it with some killer heels.

Boss babe 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hopping on the bandwagon of the leather trend? Then this Janhvi-inspired brown dress is for you. 

Brown hunk

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.

Emerald bling 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a black and white bordered dress by Frisky that also featured cut-out designs on the waist.

Black queen 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress made our hearts skip a beat in this pretty pink embroidered sharara set with a matching cape.

Pretty in Pink 

