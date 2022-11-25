Janhvi Kapoor
approved outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress raised the termpertaures as she glammed up in a gold strapless sleek dress with a side slit by Faraz Manan.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking like a total bombshell in a blue sweetheart neckline strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette, she slayed in it.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded class and sensuousness in a Versace blue dress with the iconic gold pin attached to the bodice.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Rocking a Benarasi saree with a dreamy blue sleeveless blouse, from the collection of Raw Mango and accessorizing the hair with a dreamy gazra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She sported a white bejeweled saree was paired up with a shimmery strapless blouse by Amreen and looked drop-dead gorgeous..
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star sizzled in a silver monochrome saree, styling it with a pair of statement earrings and some kohl eyes.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in a black corset top and trousers by House of CB and paired it with some killer heels.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Hopping on the bandwagon of the leather trend? Then this Janhvi-inspired brown dress is for you.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a black and white bordered dress by Frisky that also featured cut-out designs on the waist.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress made our hearts skip a beat in this pretty pink embroidered sharara set with a matching cape.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.