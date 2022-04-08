Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

APR 08, 2022

Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in beautiful gowns

Millennial Star

Image: Pinkvilla

At the Grazia Millenial Awards, Janhvi looked her fashionable best in a shimmery Falguni and Shane Peacock bodycon column-style gown with a scoop neckline

Reflecting Light

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She wore a slip-on gown that came in shades of silver mirror work, leaving us gasping!

She oozed major retro-chic vibes in a black gown bearing a thigh-high slit

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Old School Glam

The starlet ensured all eyes were on her as she posed in a ruffle icy blue gown with a strapless neckline

Cinderella Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Dropping yet another gorgeous look, Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in a ruby red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on it

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Red strapless gown

Image: Pinkvilla

Walking the red carpet event of movie premiere, she put her most sensuous foot forward wearing a bodycon off-shoulder velvet gown

Femme Fatale

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She dazzled in a metallic Maria Lucia Hohan pleated gown and strappy golden heels

Metallic Drama

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

Her beige gown that came with a floor-sweeping train hugged her body at the right places and made her look gorgeous!

Stunning As Always

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She channelled her inner princess in a pristine white ballgown that has us hooked!

Vision In White

Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram

She looked stunning in a bright red ball gown which came with embellished mosaic mirrorwork

Red Romance

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in green outfits

Click Here