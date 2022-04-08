Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
APR 08, 2022
Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor in beautiful gowns
Millennial Star
Image: Pinkvilla
At the Grazia Millenial Awards, Janhvi looked her fashionable best in a shimmery Falguni and Shane Peacock bodycon column-style gown with a scoop neckline
Reflecting Light
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She wore a slip-on gown that came in shades of silver mirror work, leaving us gasping!
She oozed major retro-chic vibes in a black gown bearing a thigh-high slit
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Old School Glam
The starlet ensured all eyes were on her as she posed in a ruffle icy blue gown with a strapless neckline
Cinderella Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Dropping yet another gorgeous look, Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in a ruby red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit on it
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Red strapless gown
Image: Pinkvilla
Walking the red carpet event of movie premiere, she put her most sensuous foot forward wearing a bodycon off-shoulder velvet gown
Femme Fatale
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She dazzled in a metallic Maria Lucia Hohan pleated gown and strappy golden heels
Metallic Drama
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Her beige gown that came with a floor-sweeping train hugged her body at the right places and made her look gorgeous!
Stunning As Always
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She channelled her inner princess in a pristine white ballgown that has us hooked!
Vision In White
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
She looked stunning in a bright red ball gown which came with embellished mosaic mirrorwork
Red Romance
