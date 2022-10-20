pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 20, 2022
FASHION
Janhvi Kapoor can’t get enough of sarees!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Showing us how to ace a monochrome red look, the starlet decked herself up in a fiery red Manish Malhotra saree, which was both, sensuous and jaw-dropping!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks like springtime come alive in a pristine white saree adorned with dainty floral prints.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served the sassiest wedding guest style of the season in a white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins, and a deep plunging-neck blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For the love of florals and the six-yard drape, she picked out a lovely green and white floral print saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her bright yellow monochrome saree with embellished borders is perfect for the upcoming Diwali festivities!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looked ravishing in an organza rust-brown floral print saree and a strappy blouse.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served some retro glam in a breezy soft pink chiffon saree and a sequinned sleeveless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva looked pretty hot and tempting in a gorgeous lavender saree replete with oodles of sequins.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
She looked stunning in a bright red saree that was adorned with intricate embellishments along the borders.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her raspberry pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta paired with minimal jewellery is a treat for sore eyes!
