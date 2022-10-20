Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 20, 2022

FASHION

Janhvi Kapoor can’t get enough of sarees!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Showing us how to ace a monochrome red look, the starlet decked herself up in a fiery red Manish Malhotra saree, which was both, sensuous and jaw-dropping! 

Ravishing Reds

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks like springtime come alive in a pristine white saree adorned with dainty floral prints. 

Vision In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She served the sassiest wedding guest style of the season in a white saree adorned with blue and pink sequins, and a deep plunging-neck blouse.

Sassy Much

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For the love of florals and the six-yard drape, she picked out a lovely green and white floral print saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre.

Desi Kudi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her bright yellow monochrome saree with embellished borders is perfect for the upcoming Diwali festivities!

Shine Like A Sun

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress looked ravishing in an organza rust-brown floral print saree and a strappy blouse.

Floral Galore

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She served some retro glam in a breezy soft pink chiffon saree and a sequinned sleeveless blouse

Retro Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva looked pretty hot and tempting in a gorgeous lavender saree replete with oodles of sequins.

Like A Patakha

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

She looked stunning in a bright red saree that was adorned with intricate embellishments along the borders. 

Desi Glam On Point

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her raspberry pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta paired with minimal jewellery is a treat for sore eyes! 

Pretty In Pink

