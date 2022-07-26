Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of corset outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
july 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a fan of the corset and she loves to style it in different ways. First is this strapless blue corseted jumpsuit that she wore with open wavy hair and no accessories.
Jumpsuit Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
And then she styled a white lace sheer corset with a solid-toned white skirt and a matching blazer for a chic formal style.
All-white Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She gave away some exceptional sartorial inspiration yet again by picking out a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil to go with her ripped jeans.
Denim Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
During her trip to Berlin, She sported a pretty floral dress that came with a corseted bodice and tie-up noodle straps.
Floral Galore
We are fans of her chic and minimal style in this crisp white corset shirt featuring full sleeves, a deep plunging neckline, and tie-back detail.
Minimal Style
Image: Tanya Ghavri instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For one of her movie promotions, the Roohi star was seen slaying in a pink linen corset-style dress that came with strong shoulders and a cinched waist.
Fashionably Right
She turned into a diva in this rose print corset top with front panels and reinforced with internal boning and underwired cups for a flattering fit.
Pretty As Always
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She upped her glamour quotient in a peppy neon green dress that entailed a corseted bodice and a flowing train.
Neon Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Simple and stylish, her floral corset top seemed to be the perfect outfit for a summery day.
Simple Yet Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
And this feathered gown with a strapless corseted bodice and cape sleeves looked stunning on her.
Diva Vibes
