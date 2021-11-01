nov 1, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor in Flirty Mini Dresses
Janhvi Kapoor’s sensuous champagne-hued bodycon dress was dosed with pearls and embellishments and came with voluminous sleeves
She absolutely adores ruched bodycon numbers and this white mini dress from Datt was a total slayer!
Her glamorous mini dress featured a large bow on top, adding a fun spin to it
Janhvi's Ziad Kanad couture dress is an ideal party pick. This shimmery nude dress has sequin and feather details that looked lovely on her
The gorgeous star kid proved that a blingy off-shoulder mini dress should be enough to steal the show in her shimmery dress
For a full glam look, Janhvi went all out with a faux-feather mini dress from the House of ExC, looking ethereal
She looked super cute in this frilled white backless mini dress
Her hot pink bodycon number perfectly showed off her gorgeous curves
Janhvi’s fiery red blazer dress by Fleur du Mal bore the classic silhouette with padded shoulders, large lapels and buttons along the front
Her sporty look in a figure-hugging white mini dress won all our hearts
