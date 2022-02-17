Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 17, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor in floral outfits
Heading 3
Floral Drape
Janhvi looked stunning in her sheer organza saree that was elevated with beautiful rust-brown floral prints all over
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She raised the hotness level in her black bikini set featuring bold red roses and green leaves
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Bikini Love
Her body-fitting black slip dress that came with white daisies on it looked every bit lovely!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Sensuous In a Slip Dress
She styled her patent denim pants with a strapless corset top bearing red blooms
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Denim With Floral Corset
Janhvi wore a brunch-ready look that consisted of a mint-green bandeau scarf top with florals in hues of pastels
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Brunch-ready Look
She looked adorable in a red and white floral-print mini dress with a fit and flare silhouette
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Adorable In A Floral Dress
Her peach sari covered in floral prints by Anita Dongre is perfect for puja at home
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Drape With Blooms
She cut a sharp figure in her well-tailored pantsuit that was bedecked with white floral embroidery
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Floral Pantsuit
She wore a floral-print tiered midi dress that was equal parts breezy and stylish
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Midi Dress
And her blue playsuit with floral prints on was all things fun and flirty!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Playsuit With Floral Prints
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday in bodycon outfits