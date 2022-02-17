Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 17, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor in floral outfits

Floral Drape

Janhvi looked stunning in her sheer organza saree that was elevated with beautiful rust-brown floral prints all over

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

She raised the hotness level in her black bikini set featuring bold red roses and green leaves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Bikini Love

Her body-fitting black slip dress that came with white daisies on it looked every bit lovely!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Sensuous In a Slip Dress

She styled her patent denim pants with a strapless corset top bearing red blooms

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Denim With Floral Corset

Janhvi wore a brunch-ready look that consisted of a mint-green bandeau scarf top with florals in hues of pastels

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Brunch-ready Look

She looked adorable in a red and white floral-print mini dress with a fit and flare silhouette

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Adorable In A Floral Dress

Her peach sari covered in floral prints by Anita Dongre is perfect for puja at home

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Drape With Blooms

She cut a sharp figure in her well-tailored pantsuit that was bedecked with white floral embroidery

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Floral Pantsuit 

She wore a floral-print tiered midi dress that was equal parts breezy and stylish

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Midi Dress

And her blue playsuit with floral prints on was all things fun and flirty!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram 

Playsuit With Floral Prints

