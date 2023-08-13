pinkvilla
August 13, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor in blazing blue outfits
Hotness Alert
Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring in a crochet blue bikini top and denim skirt
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Snazzy Much
She looked snazzy in an electric blue jumpsuit with a corseted bodice
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Gorgeous
She looked gorgeous in a strapless blue bodycon gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Bold In Blue
The Bawaal actress left us gasping at her stunning look in a monochrome blue dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Beautiful In Blue
In a glamorous aqua cut-out dress by David Koma, the actress looked feminine and fierce at the same time!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Fusion Style
This indigo blue sharara elevated her desi glam
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ethnic
She served ethnic fashion goals in a royal blue saree and a backless blouse
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ice Blue
She channels her inner princess in an icy blue tulle gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Minimal
She kept things simple yet stunning in a bright blue kurta and silver jhumkas
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Ravishing
She looked ravishing in this cobalt blue dress
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
