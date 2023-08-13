Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 13, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor in blazing blue outfits

Hotness Alert 

Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring in a crochet blue bikini top and denim skirt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Snazzy Much

She looked snazzy in an electric blue jumpsuit with a corseted bodice 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Gorgeous

She looked gorgeous in a strapless blue bodycon gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Bold In Blue 

The Bawaal actress left us gasping at her stunning look in a monochrome blue dress 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Beautiful In Blue

In a glamorous aqua cut-out dress by David Koma, the actress looked feminine and fierce at the same time! 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Fusion Style

This indigo blue sharara elevated her desi glam 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ethnic 

She served ethnic fashion goals in a royal blue saree and a backless blouse

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ice Blue

She channels her inner princess in an icy blue tulle gown 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Minimal

She kept things simple yet stunning in a bright blue kurta and silver jhumkas

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Ravishing

She looked ravishing in this cobalt blue dress 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

