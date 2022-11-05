Janhvi Kapoor in blue outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 5, 2022
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress left us gasping at her ravishing look in a monochrome blue Versace dress with sultry cut-out details.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Featuring a corseted bodice with mesh details, her electric blue jumpsuit is utterly feminine and chic!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Serving some desi glam, the starlet aced ethnic fashion in a royal blue saree with a solid sleeveless backless blouse and traditional jhumkas.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her indigo blue sharara by Anita Dongre is a fuss-free sartorial choice to make an impactful statement at weddings.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
In a glamorous aqua cut-out dress by David Koma, the actress looked feminine and fierce at the same time!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She channels her inner Disney princess in an icy blue tulle gown with layers of ruffles.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing as she stepped out in a sultry cobalt blue dress by Atelier ExC.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress pulled off a not-so-basic denim look in a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil and distressed blue jeans.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked pretty and fresh in a monochrome ribbed blue knit sweater and blue jeans.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this bright blue bandhani kurta and a pair of silver jhumkas.
