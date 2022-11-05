Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in blue outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 5, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress left us gasping at her ravishing look in a monochrome blue Versace dress with sultry cut-out details. 

Bold In Blue

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Featuring a corseted bodice with mesh details, her electric blue jumpsuit is utterly feminine and chic!

Snazzy Much

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Serving some desi glam, the starlet aced ethnic fashion in a royal blue saree with a solid sleeveless backless blouse and traditional jhumkas. 

Desi Girl 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her indigo blue sharara by Anita Dongre is a fuss-free sartorial choice to make an impactful statement at weddings. 

Prints For The Win

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

In a glamorous aqua cut-out dress by David Koma, the actress looked feminine and fierce at the same time! 

Beautiful In Blue

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She channels her inner Disney princess in an icy blue tulle gown with layers of ruffles. 

Princess

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked ravishing as she stepped out in a sultry cobalt blue dress by Atelier ExC. 

Comfort & Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress pulled off a not-so-basic denim look in a blue denim corset top from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil and distressed blue jeans. 

Cool Girl Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked pretty and fresh in a monochrome ribbed blue knit sweater and blue jeans. 

Outdoor Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this bright blue bandhani kurta and a pair of silver jhumkas. 

Simplicity At Its Best

