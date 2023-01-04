Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in
body-hugging dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

The Dhadak star is a sight to behold in this monochrome yellow body-hugging number

Mood Yellow 

She makes a stunning case for dramatic sleeves in this short black dress by Nedret Taciroglu

Stunner In Black

She painted the town red in a long red dress that hugged her in the right places!

Hotness Alert 

She showed off her hourglass figure in a skin-hugging faux leather dress in black

Leather Love 

Her all-white look featuring a short body-hugging dress and a long white jacket is a sartorial delight!

Fancy In White

The diva exudes mermaid vibes in a sparkly body-hugging gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Mermaid Vibes

She is a millennial Barbie girl, looking ravishing in this strappy pink dress with a bodycon silhouette

Barbie Girl 

Turning heads as she always does, Janhvi looked gorgeous in her little brown bodycon outfit

Beauty In Brown 

She dazzled like a diva in this long, body-hugging number doused in sparkly silver sequins

Sparkly Silvers 

She makes a ravishing case for mini dresses as she picks out a bodycon outfit with full sleeves

Rise & Shine 

