Janhvi Kapoor in
body-hugging dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star is a sight to behold in this monochrome yellow body-hugging number
Mood Yellow
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She makes a stunning case for dramatic sleeves in this short black dress by Nedret Taciroglu
Stunner In Black
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She painted the town red in a long red dress that hugged her in the right places!
Hotness Alert
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She showed off her hourglass figure in a skin-hugging faux leather dress in black
Leather Love
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her all-white look featuring a short body-hugging dress and a long white jacket is a sartorial delight!
Fancy In White
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva exudes mermaid vibes in a sparkly body-hugging gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Mermaid Vibes
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a millennial Barbie girl, looking ravishing in this strappy pink dress with a bodycon silhouette
Barbie Girl
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Turning heads as she always does, Janhvi looked gorgeous in her little brown bodycon outfit
Beauty In Brown
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled like a diva in this long, body-hugging number doused in sparkly silver sequins
Sparkly Silvers
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She makes a ravishing case for mini dresses as she picks out a bodycon outfit with full sleeves
Rise & Shine
