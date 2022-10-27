Janhvi Kapoor in
Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her perfect curves as she donned a monochrome cut-out dress by Frisky.
Janhvi Kapoor wore an asymmetric cut-out dress in aqua by designer David Koma. It also featured a contrasting black bra detail.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black cut-out thigh-high slit gown by clothing line Antithesis and teamed it up with a diamond pendant and bracelets.
Janhvi Kapoor raised the temperature in a golden midriff dress from Pink Porcupines that featured a criss-cross halter neck detail.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning multi-coloured boho-chic easy-breezy cut-out maxi dress by the designer duo Shivan and Narresh.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a one-shoulder Julien Macdonald red gown decked in sequin work. It had a cut-out at the waist that showed her midriff.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a blue ruffle dress from House of ExC that bore a one-shoulder. It also featured a cut-out that showed her toned midriff.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a beaded coffee brown gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, which had a waist cut out and a thigh-high slit.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a red dress by designer Basil Soda that featured an asymmetrical hemline and also a long drape flowing from the shoulder.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a metallic copper pleated dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. It also featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.
