Janhvi Kapoor in cut-out outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor raised the hotness quotient in a shiny yellow cut-out gown

Diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this custom-made Amit Aggarwal gown with a cut-out around the midriff

Neon Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She makes a striking case for breezy outfits in this ribbed white cut-out number 

White Delight

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Babe In Blue

Her royal blue cut-out Versace gown stole the show 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi keeps things snazzy in a form-fitting black and white cut-out dress

Snazzy Gal 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This sky blue and black cut-out outfit looks fabulous on her 

Fashionista 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black cut-out gown with a plunging neckline 

Gorgeous 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a sparkly silver outfit with a sensuous cut-out around the neck

Sparkles 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She dials up the drama in a stunning red gown bearing a cut-out detail around the waist

Oomph Factor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The starlet looks phenomenal in a sparkly gown with a slashed cut-out

Flawless 

