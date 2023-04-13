Janhvi Kapoor in cut-out outfits
APRIL 13, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor raised the hotness quotient in a shiny yellow cut-out gown
Diva
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this custom-made Amit Aggarwal gown with a cut-out around the midriff
Neon Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She makes a striking case for breezy outfits in this ribbed white cut-out number
White Delight
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Babe In Blue
Her royal blue cut-out Versace gown stole the show
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi keeps things snazzy in a form-fitting black and white cut-out dress
Snazzy Gal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This sky blue and black cut-out outfit looks fabulous on her
Fashionista
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this black cut-out gown with a plunging neckline
Gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a sparkly silver outfit with a sensuous cut-out around the neck
Sparkles
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She dials up the drama in a stunning red gown bearing a cut-out detail around the waist
Oomph Factor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The starlet looks phenomenal in a sparkly gown with a slashed cut-out
Flawless
