Janhvi Kapoor in fab swimsuits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 10, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor showed us how to slay in a floral pink bikini top and a ruched mini skirt

Stunning

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous beach body in a crochet blue bikini top and denim skirt

Vacay Style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She sets major vacay goals in a striking neon bikini 

Neon Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Tropical Mood

She enjoys tropical vibes in a green swimsuit adorned with floral prints in multiple hues 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded oomph as she posed in a monotone black swimsuit with a halter neckline

Oomph Factor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked ravishing in a red and black floral-print bikini set 

Swimwear Goals 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet set major beach-style goals in animal-print bikini bottoms and a white bikini top

Beach Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore a stunning yellow halter-neck bikini to enjoy a dip in the pool

On Fleek 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked summer vacation ready in a pastel bikini set

Summer Goals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her tangerine Flirtatious bikini featuring a bandeau top, high-waist bottoms, and an oversized cover-up shirt looks perfect 

Snazzy Gal

