Janhvi Kapoor in glitzy lehengas

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Dhadak actress looks stunning in a sparkly sage green lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Gorgeous Much 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi clean up nice in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She dazzled in a heavily embellished sparkling emerald green lehenga featuring a mermaid-style skirt

Dazzling 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress put her best desi foot forward in an embellished rose-gold lehenga 

Dreamy Haze

Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram

Janhvi went all-out in a metallic red lehenga adorned with sequins and beadwork 

Diva In Red 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She took the blingy route in a statement-making mirror work lehenga ladened with crystal and zardozi work

Wedding Guest Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For a wedding reception, she chose to wear an iridescent lehenga and a matching choli 

Stunner 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Decked up in a strawberry pink lehenga doused with mirror-work, she was a sight to behold here

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in a heavily sequinned golden lehenga and a red dupatta

Golden Girl 

