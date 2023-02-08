Janhvi Kapoor in glitzy lehengas
FEB 08, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress looks stunning in a sparkly sage green lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Gorgeous Much
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi clean up nice in a monochrome white mini skirt, a lacey white corset top, and a single-breasted blazer
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She dazzled in a heavily embellished sparkling emerald green lehenga featuring a mermaid-style skirt
Dazzling
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress put her best desi foot forward in an embellished rose-gold lehenga
Dreamy Haze
Image: Maneka Harisinghani Instagram
Janhvi went all-out in a metallic red lehenga adorned with sequins and beadwork
Diva In Red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She took the blingy route in a statement-making mirror work lehenga ladened with crystal and zardozi work
Wedding Guest Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For a wedding reception, she chose to wear an iridescent lehenga and a matching choli
Stunner
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Decked up in a strawberry pink lehenga doused with mirror-work, she was a sight to behold here
Pretty In Pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked stunning in a heavily sequinned golden lehenga and a red dupatta
Golden Girl
