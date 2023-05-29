pinkvilla
NEENAZ AKHTAR
Fashion
MAY 29, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor in lovely yellow outfits
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looked flawless in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set
Style Goals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked stunning in this all-yellow bodycon dress
Stunning
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Hello Yellow
She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe in short yellow skirt and top paired with a cropped blazer
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star kept things vibrant in a fluorescent yellow bikini
Vacay Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked adorable in a simple butter-yellow kurta set
Adorable
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her splendid look in this yellow silk saree with an embellished border is on point
Splendid
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served some desi style goals in this yellow saree with a white lace embroidery
Desi Gal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exuded modern-day mermaid vibes in a stunning neon yellow ensemble
Mermaid Queen
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She enjoyed her off-duty days in a simple yellow crop top and tie-dye pants
Off-duty Style
She looked picture-perfect in a yellow floral dress and a matching shrug
Beach Babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
