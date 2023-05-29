Heading 3

NEENAZ AKHTAR 

Fashion

MAY 29, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor in lovely yellow outfits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looked flawless in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set

Style Goals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked stunning in this all-yellow bodycon dress

Stunning

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Hello Yellow

She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe in short yellow skirt and top paired with a cropped blazer

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star kept things vibrant in a fluorescent yellow bikini

Vacay Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked adorable in a simple butter-yellow kurta set

Adorable

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her splendid look in this yellow silk saree with an embellished border is on point

Splendid

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She served some desi style goals in this yellow saree with a white lace embroidery

Desi Gal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded modern-day mermaid vibes in a stunning neon yellow ensemble

Mermaid Queen

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She enjoyed her off-duty days in a simple yellow crop top and tie-dye pants

Off-duty Style

She looked picture-perfect in a yellow floral dress and a matching shrug

Beach Babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

