Janhvi Kapoor in shades of green 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Serving some desi mermaid vibes, the starlet looked stunning in a heavily embellished emerald, green lehenga by Manish Malhotra. 

Glamorous Much

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She looked lovely in a breezy green saree adorned with dainty floral prints in white.

Breezy Greens 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She showed us how to keep things chic yet edgy in a strappy mint green dress.

Chic Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She served bombshell vibes in a bright green co-ord set that consisted of a strappy crop top and a pencil skirt. 

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her glam look in this sequined green dress by Prabal Gurung speaks of understated elegance! 

Glam Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making a striking case for pastels, she rocked a floral-print top with pastel green monochrome pants.

Soothing Greens

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress looked regal in a green bandhani saree and a dark green velvet blouse. 

Regal Look

Image: Pinkvilla 

Her wrap-style midi dress in a green shade looked flattering. 

Stylish Much

Image: Pinkvilla 

She kept things simple in a short forest green while heading out in the city.

Simplicity Redefined

Image: Pinkvilla 

During the promotion of her movie, she was seen in a lovely parrot green Anarkali suit with contrasting pink borders.

Desi Kudi

