Janhvi Kapoor in shades of green
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Serving some desi mermaid vibes, the starlet looked stunning in a heavily embellished emerald, green lehenga by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely in a breezy green saree adorned with dainty floral prints in white.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She showed us how to keep things chic yet edgy in a strappy mint green dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She served bombshell vibes in a bright green co-ord set that consisted of a strappy crop top and a pencil skirt.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her glam look in this sequined green dress by Prabal Gurung speaks of understated elegance!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making a striking case for pastels, she rocked a floral-print top with pastel green monochrome pants.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress looked regal in a green bandhani saree and a dark green velvet blouse.
Image: Pinkvilla
Her wrap-style midi dress in a green shade looked flattering.
Image: Pinkvilla
She kept things simple in a short forest green while heading out in the city.
Image: Pinkvilla
During the promotion of her movie, she was seen in a lovely parrot green Anarkali suit with contrasting pink borders.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.