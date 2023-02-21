Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in shades of white 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi made a snazzy fashion moment in this mini white dress with a plunging neckline

White Delight 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She elevated her style quotient in a short white skirt, a lacey corset top, and a single-breasted blazer

Stunning

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She is a total bombshell in this white saree replete with sequins in blue and pink 

Desi Kudi 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She aces her vacation look in a ravishing ribbed white dress with cut-outs around the midriff

Vacay Style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She lit up our screens with her sassy look in a short white strappy dress and a matching blazer 

Gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi stunned in a white silk saree with silver embroidery patterns and a silver sequined off-shoulder blouse 

Patakha

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She channelled her inner adorable girl in a simple white ribbed mini dress

Adorable In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this off-white mini dress from the label DATT 

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exudes some ultra-glam vibes in a ravishing white bodycon dress featuring a sultry plunging neckline 

Glam Vibes

