Janhvi Kapoor in shades of white
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 21, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made a snazzy fashion moment in this mini white dress with a plunging neckline
White Delight
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She elevated her style quotient in a short white skirt, a lacey corset top, and a single-breasted blazer
Stunning
Shraddha Kapoor’s snazziest looks
Divas rocking a monochrome saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is a total bombshell in this white saree replete with sequins in blue and pink
Desi Kudi
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She aces her vacation look in a ravishing ribbed white dress with cut-outs around the midriff
Vacay Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She lit up our screens with her sassy look in a short white strappy dress and a matching blazer
Gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi stunned in a white silk saree with silver embroidery patterns and a silver sequined off-shoulder blouse
Patakha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She channelled her inner adorable girl in a simple white ribbed mini dress
Adorable In White
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this off-white mini dress from the label DATT
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She exudes some ultra-glam vibes in a ravishing white bodycon dress featuring a sultry plunging neckline
Glam Vibes
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.