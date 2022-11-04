Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery lehengas
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 04, 2022
fashion
Source: Tanya Ghavari Instagram
Killing it in blue
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a teal lehenga choli set designed by Arpita Mehta. She wore spaghetti-strap blouse that featured shimmer embroidery
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dreamy haze
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga in shades of rose gold and copper sequins. She paired it with a Swarovski bejeweled blouse
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Glam and gorgeous
Janhvi Kapoor donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga and featured a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with multi-coloured embellishments
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Pretty in pink
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra Fuschia pink lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Regal style
Janhvi Kapoor donned an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with gold mirror work. Her blouse has a modern design with corset-style style front
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Golden girl
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. She paired it with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Glitzy Affair
Janhvi Kapoor donned an emerald green-hued sequins fish cut lehenga by Manish Malhotra for a Diwali party
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Ravishing in red
Janhvi Kapoor chose a metallic red lehenga by Manish Malhotra that came with sequins along with a matching dupatta
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Shimmer and shine
Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in yet another gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra and paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
All things shiny
Janhvi Kapoor chose a wine-coloured and heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception