Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in shimmery lehengas

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 04, 2022

fashion

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Source: Tanya Ghavari Instagram 

 Killing it in blue

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a teal lehenga choli set designed by Arpita Mehta. She wore spaghetti-strap blouse that featured shimmer embroidery

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  Dreamy haze

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga in shades of rose gold and copper sequins. She paired it with a Swarovski bejeweled blouse

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 Glam and gorgeous

Janhvi Kapoor donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga and featured a sleeveless blouse that was adorned with multi-coloured embellishments

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

    Pretty in pink

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra Fuschia pink lehenga for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 Regal style

Janhvi Kapoor donned an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with gold mirror work. Her blouse has a modern design with corset-style style front

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  Golden girl

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga. She paired it with a strappy blouse and a matching dupatta

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Glitzy Affair

Janhvi Kapoor donned an emerald green-hued sequins fish cut lehenga by Manish Malhotra for a Diwali party

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram

 Ravishing in red

Janhvi Kapoor chose a metallic red lehenga by Manish Malhotra that came with sequins along with a matching dupatta

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

 Shimmer and shine

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in yet another gold lehenga by Manish Malhotra and paired with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  All things shiny

Janhvi Kapoor chose a wine-coloured and heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here