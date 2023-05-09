pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
MAY 09, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor in snazzy co-ords
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor sets major style goals in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set by Gaurav Gupta
Style Goals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She serves major boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece co-ordinated suit
Boss Babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Radiant
The Mili actress looks radiant in a two-piece skirt and blouse set adorned with abstract prints
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi turns heads as she poses in a lavender floral printed palazzo set from the label LASHKARAA
Head-turning
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She serves some chic style goals in a short white skirt, a lace corset bodysuit, and a white blazer
Chic Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She kept things snazzy in a bright green skirt and top set
Snazzy Gal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi exuded glam vibes in a sequinned black blazer and pants set from Zara
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by opting for an uber-stylish skirt and blazer set
Vibrant
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her holiday look in a floral-printed bikini set with a matching sarong is on point
Holiday Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit featuring a blazer with a plunging neckline
Prettiest In Pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.