MAY 09, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor in snazzy co-ords 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sets major style goals in an acid-yellow sculpted top and skirt set by Gaurav Gupta

Style Goals 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She serves major boss lady vibes in an all-black three-piece co-ordinated suit 

Boss Babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Radiant

The Mili actress looks radiant in a two-piece skirt and blouse set adorned with abstract prints

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi turns heads as she poses in a lavender floral printed palazzo set from the label LASHKARAA

Head-turning

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She serves some chic style goals in a short white skirt, a lace corset bodysuit, and a white blazer

Chic Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She kept things snazzy in a bright green skirt and top set

Snazzy Gal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi exuded glam vibes in a sequinned black blazer and pants set from Zara

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

She added a pop of colour to her wardrobe by opting for an uber-stylish skirt and blazer set 

Vibrant 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her holiday look in a floral-printed bikini set with a matching sarong is on point 

Holiday Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a pink pantsuit featuring a blazer with a plunging neckline 

Prettiest In Pink

