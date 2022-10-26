Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor in snazzy outfits

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress sizzled in a silver monochrome saree, styling it with a pair of statement earrings and some kohl eyes.

Icy-spicy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a black corset top and trousers by House of CB and paired it with some killer heels.

Boss babe 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hopping on the bandwagon of the leather trend? Then this Janhvi-inspired brown dress is for you. 

Brown hunk

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.

Emerald bling

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a black and white bordered dress by Frisky that also featured cut-out designs on the waist.

Black queen

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress made our hearts skip a beat in this pretty pink embroidered sharara set with a matching cape.

Pretty in Pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She kept her look simple and stylish as she opted for a light blue embroidered kurta and pants, accessorizing it with oxidized jewelry.

Electric blues

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a white strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline.

Spotlight’s on you

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress raised the temperature as she looked exceptionally hot in an embellished bodycon floor-length dress.

Hotline bling

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She exuded glamour and beauty in this red shimmer backless dress by Alexandre Vauthier and styled it with matching thigh-high boots.

Red cherry

