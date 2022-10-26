Janhvi Kapoor in snazzy outfits
The Mili actress sizzled in a silver monochrome saree, styling it with a pair of statement earrings and some kohl eyes.
Janhvi looked stunning in a black corset top and trousers by House of CB and paired it with some killer heels.
Hopping on the bandwagon of the leather trend? Then this Janhvi-inspired brown dress is for you.
The actress sported a glamorous look, wearing a green emerald embellished lehenga with a cut-out blouse by Manish Malhotra.
She flaunted her gorgeous curves in a black and white bordered dress by Frisky that also featured cut-out designs on the waist.
The actress made our hearts skip a beat in this pretty pink embroidered sharara set with a matching cape.
She kept her look simple and stylish as she opted for a light blue embroidered kurta and pants, accessorizing it with oxidized jewelry.
Janhvi looked stunning in a white strappy dress with a sweetheart neckline.
The actress raised the temperature as she looked exceptionally hot in an embellished bodycon floor-length dress.
She exuded glamour and beauty in this red shimmer backless dress by Alexandre Vauthier and styled it with matching thigh-high boots.
