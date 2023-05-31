pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 31, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor
in stunning sarees
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a diva in a sparkly silver-grey saree and deep-neck blouse
Diva
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is giving major 'Chandni' Vibes in a pristine white saree with a fully embellished tube blouse
Chandni
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a 'Patakha' in a pink georgette saree. Her strappy blouse was enhanced with mirror and thread detail
Patakha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor weaves elegance and gives full Spring vibes in a blooming floral-print saree
Blooming
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva swoons us into her glamorous avatar. She opted for a dazzling mauve sequined saree
Glamorous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a ray of sunshine as she boosts the summer hues in plain yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse
Sunshine
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress looked surreal as always in a parrot green embroidered saree
Surreal
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked adorable in classic yellow satin saree. The actor’s blouse featured intricate zari work that matched the border of her drape
Classic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor strikes a sensuous pose in sheer organza rose printed sari
Saree-Clad
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress looked bewitching in a red saree and a matching beaded blouse
Dewy
