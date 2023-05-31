Heading 3

MAY 31, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor
in stunning sarees

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a diva in a sparkly silver-grey saree and deep-neck blouse

Diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is giving major 'Chandni' Vibes in a pristine white saree with a fully embellished tube blouse

Chandni

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a 'Patakha' in a pink georgette saree. Her strappy blouse was enhanced with mirror and thread detail

Patakha

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor weaves elegance and gives full Spring vibes in a blooming floral-print saree

Blooming

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva swoons us into her glamorous avatar. She opted for a dazzling mauve sequined saree

Glamorous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a ray of sunshine as she boosts the summer hues in plain yellow saree paired with a sleeveless blouse

Sunshine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress looked surreal as always in a parrot green embroidered saree

Surreal

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked adorable in classic yellow satin saree. The actor’s blouse featured intricate zari work that matched the border of her drape

Classic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor strikes a sensuous pose in sheer organza rose printed sari

Saree-Clad

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looked bewitching in a red saree and a matching beaded blouse

Dewy

