Janhvi Kapoor
inspired hairdos
Hardika Gupta
JAN 9, 2023
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her soft waves cascading down one side raised her beauty quotient
Soft waves
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her sleek flipped ponytail looks absolutely chic
Sleek flipped ponytail
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
If you want to don a 90's look, take cues from the actress
Side-parted high bun
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A Sleek ponytail is always in trend
Sleek ponytail
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her voluminous and messy ponytail looks perfect on a casual attire
Messy ponytail
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
You can sport this hairstyle with sarees and gowns
Sleek middle-parted bun
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A Messy bun is timeless and all things trendy
Messy bun
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She donned a sleek long ponytail inspired by Ariana Grande's style
Sleek long ponytail
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Antenna bangs on any hairstyle is a neat and smooth look to sport
Antenna bangs
