Janhvi Kapoor
inspired hairdos 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 9, 2023

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her soft waves cascading down one side raised her beauty quotient 

Soft waves 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her sleek flipped ponytail looks absolutely chic 

Sleek flipped ponytail 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

If you want to don a 90's look, take cues from the actress 

Side-parted high bun 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A Sleek ponytail is always in trend 

Sleek ponytail 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her voluminous and messy ponytail looks perfect on a casual attire 

Messy ponytail 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

You can sport this hairstyle with sarees and gowns

Sleek middle-parted bun 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A Messy bun is timeless and all things trendy 

Messy bun 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She donned a sleek long ponytail inspired by Ariana Grande's style 

Sleek long ponytail 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Antenna bangs on any hairstyle is a neat and smooth look to sport

Antenna bangs 

