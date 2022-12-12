Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor-
inspired hairstyles

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress styled her hair in a bun style and looked pretty.

Bun style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi left her hair open in soft curls.

Soft curls

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looks sexy in her wavey hairstyle.

 Waves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi nailed the puff hairstyle effortlessly.

Puff

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For GoodLuck Jerry, the actress opted for a plaits hairstyle.

Plaits

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked beautiful with the center partition hair.

Center partition

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star wore denims and styled her hair in a ponytail.

Pony style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi loves her curls a little more as she poses for the camera.

Curls

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress styled her hair in the side partition and looked gorgeous.

Side partition

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked stunning in the fishtail hairstyle.

High fishtail

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here