Janhvi Kapoor
inspired party looks
pinkvilla
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Latex for the win
Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black bodycon latex gown with matching gloves
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress keeps it glamorous in a white mini-dress. She amped up her look with a matching white jacket
Gorgeous in white
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Keep it casual chic like Janhvi as she pairs a blingy off-shoulder top with blue denim shorts
Casual chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The young actress sizzles in a full-sleeved black dress, which she styled with a pair of sheer stockings
Oozing oomph
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Turn up at your next party in a glamorous saree like this one
Party in a saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Here, Janhvi is seen acing the style game in an off-shoulder latex brown dress
Cool brown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is a visual treat as she opts for an orange bodycon dress this time
Fun neons
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The GoodLuck Jerry actress left the temperature soaring as she donned a backless, blingy red gown
Red Siren
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Take inspo from Janhvi and some more bling to your wardrobe this season!
Pretty in pink
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
We will let the picture do all the talking
Shine on
