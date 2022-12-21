Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor
inspired party looks

                  pinkvilla 

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Latex for the win

Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black bodycon latex gown with matching gloves

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress keeps it glamorous in a white mini-dress. She amped up her look with a matching white jacket

Gorgeous in white

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Keep it casual chic like Janhvi as she pairs a blingy off-shoulder top with blue denim shorts

Casual chic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The young actress sizzles in a full-sleeved black dress, which she styled with a pair of sheer stockings

Oozing oomph

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Turn up at your next party in a glamorous saree like this one

Party in a saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Here, Janhvi is seen acing the style game in an off-shoulder latex brown dress

Cool brown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is a visual treat as she opts for an orange bodycon dress this time

Fun neons

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The GoodLuck Jerry actress left the temperature soaring as she donned a backless, blingy red gown

Red Siren

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Take inspo from Janhvi and some more bling to your wardrobe this season!

Pretty in pink

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

We will let the picture do all the talking

Shine on

