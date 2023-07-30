pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor is a desi kudi in sarees
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor showed her desi side in a beautiful green chiffon saree paired with a blue blouse
Desi Kudi
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She spelled charm in a green saree featuring floral prints on it
Gorgeous
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Stunner
She looked stunning in a sheer pink saree with ombre hues
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked splendid in a classic blue Banarasi drape
Splendid
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawaal actress looked smoking hot in this solid red saree with embellished borders
Red Hot
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi is the prettiest desi kudi in this green bandhani saree
Classic Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She kept things simple yet impactful in a lime-green organza saree
Breezy Look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She ups the glam quotient in a glittery mauve saree
Dazzling
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
This bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery in white looked flawless on her
Yellow Vibes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is a gorgeous desi diva in this raspberry-pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta
Patakha
