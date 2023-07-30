Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 30, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor is a desi kudi in sarees

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor showed her desi side in a beautiful green chiffon saree paired with a blue blouse

Desi Kudi

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

She spelled charm in a green saree featuring floral prints on it 

Gorgeous 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Stunner

She looked stunning in a sheer pink saree with ombre hues

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked splendid in a classic blue Banarasi drape

Splendid 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Bawaal actress looked smoking hot in this solid red saree with embellished borders 

Red Hot

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi is the prettiest desi kudi in this green bandhani saree 

Classic Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She kept things simple yet impactful in a lime-green organza saree

Breezy Look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She ups the glam quotient in a glittery mauve saree 

Dazzling

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

This bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery in white looked flawless on her

Yellow Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is a gorgeous desi diva in this raspberry-pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta 

Patakha 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here