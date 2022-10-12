Janhvi Kapoor is a
diva in mini dresses
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dropping a hot, bombshell look, the Good Luck Jerry actress left us speechless in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A few days ago she posted a slew of pictures in a bodycon strappy white mini number that made our jaws drop!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For a night out in the city, she slipped into a shimmery cowl-neck mini dress that was parts sensual and parts jazzy
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
In yet another party-ready mini sequin dress, she showed us how to ace the glam-girl look!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Giving major Barbie goals, she aced a glamorous pink look in this figure-hugging mini dress
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The starlet dialled up the drama in a stunning mini dress accented with sparkling details in shades of maroon and black
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
She left us in awe of her beauty as she posed in an embellished mini dress from Atsu
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
For a statement-making look, she let her mini corset dress do all the talking!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Donning a ruched mini dress, she showed off her hard-earned curves in full light!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She glammed things up in a bright neon dress that bore a mini silhouette and was cinched at the waist
