Janhvi Kapoor is a

diva in mini dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dropping a hot, bombshell look, the Good Luck Jerry actress left us speechless in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry

Bold In Orange

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A few days ago she posted a slew of pictures in a bodycon strappy white mini number that made our jaws drop!

Gorgeous In White

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

For a night out in the city, she slipped into a shimmery cowl-neck mini dress that was parts sensual and parts jazzy

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

In yet another party-ready mini sequin dress, she showed us how to ace the glam-girl look!

Glam Quotient

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Giving major Barbie goals, she aced a glamorous pink look in this figure-hugging mini dress

Barbie Gal

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The starlet dialled up the drama in a stunning mini dress accented with sparkling details in shades of maroon and black

Metallic Magic

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

She left us in awe of her beauty as she posed in an embellished mini dress from Atsu

Always A Stunner

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

For a statement-making look, she let her mini corset dress do all the talking!

Making A Statement

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Donning a ruched mini dress, she showed off her hard-earned curves in full light!

Brown Is Sexy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She glammed things up in a bright neon dress that bore a mini silhouette and was cinched at the waist

Neon Game

